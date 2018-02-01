LG Uplus, SKT donate AI, IoT tech to aid persons with disabilities

According to LG Uplus on Thursday, the company donated 500 AI assistant speakers to families including visually impaired people.
|A SK Telecom employee helps a physically impaired person to operate the Smart Home system on a smartphone (SK Telecom)
The speakers use U+ Our Home AI, a service launched by LG Uplus and Naver last year that provides five main functions including voice-activated IoT and shopping capabilities.
The voice-activated artificial intelligence technology allows visually impaired people to more easily search the internet and operate household appliances.
“I believe that this donation will make AI content more accessible for visually impaired people, bringing them help in their everyday lives,” said Lee Byong-don, president of the Korea Blind Union.
SK Telecom also announced that it would be working with social welfare group Walk Together to create 10 Smart Home Dream Houses this year, equipped with light switches, gas valves, and speakers outfitted with SKT’s Smart Home service.
The homes will help those with physical disabilities easily operate lights and other utilities in their homes simply by using the connected smartphone app, the company said.
Since 2015, SKT has been working with venture companies and startups to develop and commercialize IoT products in order to create a more vibrant IoT ecosystem.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)