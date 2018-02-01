Go to Mobile Version

Singer Lee Chang-min stands on his own

By Yoon Min-sik
  • Published : Feb 1, 2018 - 16:47
  • Updated : Feb 1, 2018 - 16:47
Singer Lee Chang-min has decided not to renew his contract with Big Hit Entertainment, and will instead handle the music-related and other promotional activities on his own, the agency said Thursday.

“As of Wednesday, the management deal with Lee has expired. After a lengthy discussion with Lee, we‘ve decided to terminate our exclusive relationship,” Big Hit said in a press release, adding that Lee will now establish a one-man agency.

Lee Chang-min (Big Hit Entertainment)


In an Instagram message to the fans, Lee said that he wanted a new challenge as a singer. Referring to his former agency as “family,” Lee said he will retain a relationship with Big Hit, as did the agency in its earlier press release.

Lee, 31, is best known for his work as a member of duo Homme and K-pop group 2AM, with whom he debuted in 2008. Since then, he has also taken on radio, TV shows and musical acting.


(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)

