Korean, Canadian diplomats discuss NK issues, cooperation

NATIONAL

Senior diplomats of South Korea and Canada have discussed ways to enhance cooperation in many areas, including the North Korean nuclear issue, the foreign ministry in Seoul said Thursday.



Yun Soon-ku, a deputy foreign minister, held a strategic meeting with his Canadian counterpart Donald Bobiash, who is in charge of the Canadian foreign ministry's Asia-Pacific affairs in Ottawa, Canada, on Wednesday (local time), according to the South Korean ministry.





Yun Soon-ku, a deputy foreign minister,left, holds strategic meeting with his Canadian counterpart Donald Bobiash on Thursday.(Yonhap-Twitter)

The two exchanged views on what is seen as advanced inter-Korean relations in the wake of the North's decision to join the upcoming Winter Olympics in the South and agreed to continue their close coordination in dealing with the North's nuclear issues.They also promised to intensify cooperation on other global issues, such as development, climate change, cyber security and humanitarian assistance, the ministry said.The ministry said that the strategic meeting with Canada, which has been held since 2014 will serve as a good chance for the two countries to beef up their cooperation in various areas, including pending regional and global issues, going forward.The meeting comes as the North prepares to send its athletes to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which kick off Feb. 9. The North Korean move is based on a series of inter-Korean talks that resumed after more than two years of hiatus caused by the North's continued missile and nuclear provocations. (Yonhap)