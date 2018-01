NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Daytime temperatures will rise to above zero Wednesday following record cold weather last week, according to the weather agency.There is a chance of occasional snowfall in some parts of North Chungcheong Province, North Gyeongsang Province and Gangwon Province throughout the day.Cold weather conditions continued in the morning as temperatures remained at minus 3 degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus 2 C in Incheon, minus 4 C in Suwon and minus 6 C in Daegu, as of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to rise in the afternoon, ranging between minus 1 C to 6 C in general.By Bak Se-hwan ( sh@heraldcorp.com