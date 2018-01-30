AI robot debuts at Seoul forum

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Sophia, the world's first artificial intelligence robot with citizenship, debuted in South Korea on Tuesday, showcasing the latest technological breakthroughs.Wearing the traditional Korean dress of hanbok, Sophia participated in a panel at a forum hosted by the Artificial Intelligence Industry Association in downtown Seoul.The human-like robot was developed by AI developer David Hanson of Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics and has been made a full citizen of Saudi Arabia. This makes Sophia the first robot in the world to attain such a status."Hello," the robot -- made to resemble the famous actress Audrey Hepburn -- said in the Korean language when she appeared at the forum.The robot also made facial expressions while answering questions from Rep. Park Young-sun, who asked for opinions on the future of robotics and AI.Sophia responded to Park's jokes and said the hanbok was very fetching, in addition to mentioning various topics, such as issues currently facing South Korea. (Yonhap)