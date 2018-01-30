Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Twizy leads birth of micro EV market

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Jan 30, 2018 - 18:29
  • Updated : Jan 30, 2018 - 18:29
Best for community rides, urban compact electric vehicles are creating a niche market in the fast-growing green car segment, satisfying the need for more personalized, mobile and cost-effective products.

The Twizy, imported and distributed by Renault Samsung, opened the market for micro electric vehicles last year. A total of 691 units were sold in the first year, with more than 1,000 requests for government subsidies for the French two-seater electric vehicle. 


Renault’s Twizy (Renault Samsung)

The Twizy’s compact size allows it to go through narrow alleys, and it is able to reach a speed of up to 80 kph, according to the company. Its safety features include airbags, four-point seatbelts and a safety-shell cabin to protect passengers.

Charged with a 220 voltage plug, the Twizy can run from 55 to 80 kilometers with electricity costs of about 600 won, the company said. It takes about 3 1/2 hours to fully charge the vehicle, with power stored in its lithium-ion battery.

The Korean government has allocated 4.5 million won as a state subsidy for micro electric vehicles, while separate subsidies from provincial governments vary from 2 million to 5 million won ($1,860-$4,650), depending on where the vehicle owners live. 


By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114