[PyeongChang 2018] Seoul virtually co-hosting venue of Olympics: Mayor Park

“Seoul designated 52 days from Jan. 26 as special welcoming days and released five special support packages during the period (for foreign visitors),” Park told reporters, adding that the city will provide joint support with the government to ensure the success of the Winter Games.
|Seoul City Mayor Park Won-soon speaks at a press conference held for Seoul foreign correspondents in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
“The 1988 Summer Olympics held in Seoul showcased South Korea’s national strength, but the 2018 PyeongChang Games will be symbolized mostly by peace and prosperity,” Park said. “The Olympics should never be a simple competition among nations, but a festive arena for global citizens to share friendship,” Park added.
The two Koreas are expected to enter the Olympic opening ceremony on Feb. 9 side by side under the Korean Unification Flag in a show of unity, according to the PyeongChang Organizing Committee.
A joint women’s hockey team of the still-warring nations is also expected to compete as “Korea” in their first time doing so at an Olympic event.
During the Olympics, the games will be held across three main venues: PyeongChang, Jeongseon and Gangneung in Gangwon Province, some 200 kilometers east of Seoul.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)