Government to submit 347 bills this year

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The government plans to submit 347 bills to the National Assembly this year, the Office of Legislation said Tuesday, as a monthlong extra parliamentary session began.Nearly 68 percent of the bills -- including revision bills -- drawn up by 29 ministries and offices will be submitted to the National Assembly before a regular session kicks off in August, the office said at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.Most of the bills are concerned with the implementation of policies and 71 bills are designed to achieve the Moon Jae-in administration’s key goals in state affairs, among them a revision to the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act to promote inter-Korean exchanges in the private sector and a revision to the Act on Welfare of Persons with Disabilities.The bills to be submitted also include a revision to Korea Scientists and Engineers Mutual-Aid Association Act to create a pension scheme for scientists and engineers working at small and medium-sized enterprises.A monthlong extraordinary parliamentary session began Tuesday and the legislature will hold plenary sessions on Feb. 20 and 28 to pass pending bills.Three bills aimed at reinforcing firefighting capabilities and public safety were passed Tuesday, in the wake of last week’s deadly fire at a hospital in the southeastern city of Miryang that claimed 39 lives.But the prospects for other pending bills’ passage appear bleak as rival parties continue to wrangle over contentious issues.Among the most contentious issues is a proposed constitutional revision.Earlier this month, President Moon called on the parties to reach an agreement on the revision by late February, present their revision bill in March and agree to hold a plebiscite on the issue at the same time as the June local elections. However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party objects to the proposed schedule.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)