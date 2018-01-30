[Exclusive] Airbus to start delivering A330neo in July: sources

BUSINESS

A330neo (Airbus)

Airbus will make the first delivery of A330neo jetliner -- the latest version of the planemaker’s fuel-efficient version of the A330 -- from its headquarters in Toulouse no later than in July.An official from a Toulouse-based civil aircraft manufacturer told The Korea Herald that the aircraft, a revamped version of the A330 with new Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, is due to enter service in July, after achieving its EASA and FAA Type Certification by the end of June.It successfully completed test flying in October last year, and now at the last stage of assembling, sources said.TAP Portugal will be the first airline to receive the A330neo, which ordered 14 of the jets as part of a wider fleet reorganization.In Asia, Malaysia’s AirAsia will be the first customer to have A330neos received during this summer. AirAsia reportedly ordered 66 of the jets, which approximately cost 16.5 billion dollars.Airbus first unveiled the thinner and smaller A330neo at 2014 London Farnborough airshow, as part of its direct competition to its rival Boeing’s 787.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)