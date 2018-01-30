Roundup: Galaxy S9 series rumored to feature ‘Intelligent Scan,’ variable apertures

BUSINESS

An image of Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus rendering (VentureBeat)

Rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus peaked Tuesday due to a leaked image of rendering and a release date as well as a possible price range, about a month ahead of the smartphones’ debut.The upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphones are expected to look similar to the previous S8 series phones as they are highly likely to come with the same curved display as their predecessors, featuring 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panels with QHD+ resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.There have also been speculations on the specifications of the camera, with an image of an alleged Galaxy S9 retail box leaked, providing additional information.The image suggested the upcoming phone’s camera could have a 12-megapixel rear camera with variable apertures from f-1.5 for low-light shots up to f-2.4.The image also mentioned “Super Slow-mo,” hinting that the new phone’s camera could capture videos at 1,000 frames per second.Some reports said the S9’s front camera is likely to be enhanced with autofocus and iris-scanning technology as the front-facing camera is integrated with the iris scanner called “Intelligent Scan.”This hints that the Galaxy phone would provide a stronger security apparatus compared to Apple’s 3-D face ID function.Some predict that Samsung’s latest ISOCELL camera sensor technology would be first introduced with the Galaxy S9 series, which will allow cameras to record video in Full HD resolution.In its invitation for the Galaxy S9 “Unpacked” event, Samsung mentioned that the way users share their moments will be refined with the new phones.After unveiling the flagship models on Feb. 25 in Barcelona, Samsung is expected to start preorders for the new models on March 2. Its official launch date is rumored to be March 16.Compared to their predecessors, the upcoming devices are expected to be 10,000 won to 60,000 pricier.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)