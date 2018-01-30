[PyeongChang 2018] IOC President Bach arrives in Korea to inspect PyeongChang

SPORTS

INCHEON, South Korea -- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach arrived in South Korea on Tuesday to inspect preparations for next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



"It's a great pleasure to finally arrive in Korea. I look forward to the Winter Olympic Games with great anticipation," Bach told reporters upon arriving at Incheon International Airport. He will later take the new KTX high-speed train to Jinbu Station, located in PyeongChang.



Bach said he plans to meet with the staff of the local organizing committee as well as some athletes of the South Korean national team.





IOC president Thomas Bach speaks to reporters upon arriving at Incheon International Airport on Jan. 30, 2018. (Yonhap)

The IOC president also shared his enthusiasm about South Korea's first Winter Games next month. "You see the athletes arriving, you see the snow coming, everything is falling into place now."Bach will tour competition venues and Olympic Villages. He's set to chair the IOC's executive board meeting and its general session from Feb. 3 to 8.PyeongChang 2018, to run from Feb. 9 to 25, will be the largest Winter Olympics in history, with 2,925 athletes from 92 nations set to participate in 15 sports. It will offer a record 102 gold medals.Earlier this month, Bach chaired a meeting of representatives from South and North Korea, and produced a landmark agreement on a joint Korean march at the opening ceremony and a unified women's ice hockey team. (Yonhap)