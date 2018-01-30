NK abruptly calls off joint cultural event

NATIONAL

Kumgangsan (Yonhap)

Masikryong Ski Resort (Yonhap)

North Korea on Monday canceled a joint cultural event planned to be held at Kumgangsan in the North ahead of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, taking issue with South Korean news reports.According to Seoul, North Korea sent a telegram at 10:10 p.m. Monday, conveying the message that the communist state was canceling the event scheduled to be held on Feb. 4.North Korea cited as the reason South Korean media reports’ “spread of insulting news regarding its sincere approach toward the PyeongChang Olympics,” according to the ministry.The North also took issue with media reports concerning what it called its “internal event,” referring to a possible military parade marking the 70th anniversary of its military on Feb. 8.The parade, which it announced would be held a day before the opening of the Winter Olympics, drew criticism here due to the possibility that it might put a damper on an Olympic detente.The North has often showcased its military assets, including ballistic missiles, during previous events.The Seoul government expressed regret and disappointment over the North’s unilateral decision, hinting that it may undermine a breakthrough in inter-Korean ties.“It is very regrettable that an event agreed by the South and the North will not be held due to North Korea’s unilateral notification,” the ministry said in a statement.“What has been agreed must be implemented under the spirit of mutual respect and understanding as the South and the North have only taken a hard-earned first step toward improving the South-North relationship.”The joint performance at Kumgangsan was to be a rare cultural exchange between the divided Koreas ahead of the PyeongChang Olympics.The agreement to hold such events came after three rounds of talks between the two Koreas, which also marked the first inter-Korean dialogue in more than two years.The announcement of the North’s unilateral decision came as the two Koreas were finalizing details on North Korea’s participation in the upcoming Winter Games.Last week, a 12-member delegation led by Lee Joo-tae, director-general for inter-Korean exchange and cooperation at the Ministry of Unification, said North Korean venues were “good enough” to hold both the joint cultural event and ski training session.Many local news outlets here have voiced concerns over the possibility the joint events could violate international sanctions imposed on the North.The North is also set to host a group of South Korean skiers for a joint training session with its own athletes at its Masikryong Ski Resort on the east coast, reportedly from Wednesday.Whether the other events will be held as scheduled could not immediately be confirmed. The scheduled events include art performances by a North Korean art troupe in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, near the host city of the Winter Games, and Seoul.This is the second time, the North has unilaterally canceled a plan agreed to by both Koreas. Earlier this month, North Korea abruptly changed the date on sending its advance team to the South for its planned art troupe performance, after canceling it once. Pyongyang has yet to explain the abrupt change.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)