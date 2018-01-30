[Weather] Temperature to climb above freezing in afternoon

Morning temperatures continue to stay below freezing from minus 11 degrees Celsius in Seoul to minus 7 C in Busan, and are expected to ease off in the afternoon to around 1 C.
|(Yonhap)
Wednesday morning temperatures will be around 5 C higher than Tuesday, likely ending the cold snap that has engulfed the country since last week, according to the weather agency.
Air quality for Seoul and most parts of the country remain moderate as of 9 a.m., according to the real-time air quality index site aqicn.org.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)