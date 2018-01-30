President to meet top govt. officials over policy objectives

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in was set to hold a special meeting with top government officials Tuesday to share his policy objectives and discuss ways to implement them, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said.



The meeting will start at 2 p.m., involving 24 ministers and ministerial-level officials. It will also be attended by some 60 vice ministerial-level officials from ministries and government committees, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials. It is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. after dinner.



It is largely aimed at discussing the government's main policy objectives for the year and ways to implement them, they said.





President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

"The first session of the meeting will focus on the goals and direction of state management and government policies," a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters, adding the session will also discuss ways to ensure government policies that will actually affect and improve the daily lives of the people.The so-called workshop, first of its kind since Moon took office in May, comes as the president skipped the annual new year's reports from government ministries.Normally, the president is briefed by each government ministry of its policy goals at the start of each year, but Moon had Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon receive such reports this year, apparently as part of efforts to delegate more power to the prime minister, one of his key election pledges.The second and last session of Tuesday's meeting will discuss ways to encourage government innovation and to enhance communication between government ministries, as well as the government and the people.The meeting is scheduled to end at 7 p.m. following a dinner session, during which the president and other participants will discuss ways to successfully host the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games, slated to be held from Feb. 9-25, according to the Cheong Wa Dae official. (Yonhap)