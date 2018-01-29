India marks constitutional anniversary, democratic progress with Korea

NATIONAL

Indian Ambassador to Korea Vikram Doraiswami (Indian Embassy)

The Indian Embassy in Seoul celebrated the 69th anniversary of its Republic Day on Friday, which honors the entry into force of India’s constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.The constitution replaced the Government of India Act of 1935 as the nation’s supreme law. Jan. 26 was chosen because India’s declaration of independence was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress that day.Over 400 guests participated in a reception marking the event at the Some Sevit culture complex in Seoul, including politicians, diplomats, senior corporate executives, scholars and other dignitaries. Korean Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun was the chief guest and Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, commander of the United Nations Command and United States Forces Korea, was the guest of honor.Indian Ambassador to Korea Vikram Doraiswami spoke on the importance of this year’s celebration, as India marks the 70th anniversary of its independence from colonial Britain and the 25th anniversary of its dialogue partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The envoy also highlighted progress made in the Special Strategic Partnership between India and Korea over the past three years, which culminated in the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Korea in May 2015.“India and Korea are two democracies with a shared stake in peace, progress and a rules-based international order,” Doraiswami stressed. “There is every reason to work together to achieve the goal of peace, security and sustainable economic development.”The diplomat went on to underline prospering bilateral economic ties, ranging from electronics to food processing.“India is a unique civilization with great diversity as its strength,” said Cho, adding Modi’s policies are transforming the country.A performance of music and dance using traditional Indian instruments tabla and sitar, alongside Korean drum janggu and the Kathak dance, followed the speeches.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)