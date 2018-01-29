NK could be ‘wiped out off map’ if it uses nuclear weapon against allies: defense minister

NATIONAL

South Korean Defense Minister Song Young-moo on Monday delivered a stern warning against North Korea’s nuclear and missile program, saying its use of nuclear weapons would cause the reclusive state to be “wiped out off the map.”



However, the minister expressed skepticism over the prospect of North Korea attacking the US or South Korea with a nuclear-tipped missile, describing Pyongyang’s nuclear threat as more of a propaganda strategy than a viable option.



During a Q&A session with his official English interpreter at a security forum in Singapore, Song said it is an “anachronistic view” that North Korea would use its nuclear weapons for the reunification of the two Koreas, because it would bring about the total destruction of the Kim Jong-un regime.



“I think it is skeptical that North Korea would actually use its nuclear weapon against the US and South Korea,” the minister said, responding to questions following his keynote speech at the Fullerton Forum hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. The session was broadcast live on YouTube.



“(The) Kim Jong-un regime’s nuclear threat is not something that will actually happen, but rather a propaganda strategy. ... If it were to attack the US or South Korea with nuclear weapons, North Korea would be wiped out off the map.”





South Korea‘s Defense Minister Song Young-moo delivers a keynote address at the sixth International Institute for Strategic Studies Fullerton forum in Singapore on Monday. AFP-Yonhap