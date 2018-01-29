H.O.T to reunite on ‘Infinite Challenge’

The mega-hit band debuted in 1996 and quickly rose to stardom, attracting fans from all age groups before it ultimately disbanded in 2001.
The production staff of MBC’s “Infinite Challenge” announced the H.O.T reunion Monday, “H.O.T is to perform at MBC Dream Center on Feb. 15 as a part of the TV show.”
It explained discussions had started in 2014, but as the bandmates had spent a long time apart from each other it took some time to work out. But the five-member group, putting all their differences aside, reportedly decided to come together for the fans.
“They are working on staging their best performance,” the staff said.
The shows will air on Feb. 17 and 24 at a different time from its usual slot due to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Viewers can sign up to attend the performance through the broadcasting station’s official website from Thursday to Feb. 7.
