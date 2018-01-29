[Monitor] Retail investors take up 70% of stock market

With the stock market rallying, the number of stock accounts has surpassed 25 million with the first time in history, while the percentage of individual investors has topped 70 percent, data by Korea financial Investment Association showed Monday.
Watchers pointed out that individual investors are seen moving more into the stock market as the regulations against real estate and cryptocurrency trades tighten.
Simply put, about nine out of 10 economically active people are theoretically involved in stock transactions, according to the data.