Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Weather] Slight rise in temperatures

By Bak Se-hwan
  • Published : Jan 29, 2018 - 10:06
  • Updated : Jan 29, 2018 - 10:06
Cold and partly snowy conditions will prevail across South Korea on Monday, although a slight rise in temperatures in general is expected, according to the weather agency.

Temperatures have remained cold across the country, ranging from minus 5.1 degrees Celsius in Busan to minus 10.4 C in Seoul as of 6 a.m., a slight rise from previous record cold temperatures last week. 

Tourists bundle up in central Seoul, Sunday. (Yonhap)

Daytime highs are expected to hover from minus 7 C in some parts to 3 C in general, and 6 C in Seoul.

Snow is forecast for southern Gyeonggi Province, North and South Jeolla provinces and Jeju Island to accumulate up to 3 centimeters in general and 8 centimeters in mountainous areas.

By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114