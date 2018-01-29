[Weather] Slight rise in temperatures

Temperatures have remained cold across the country, ranging from minus 5.1 degrees Celsius in Busan to minus 10.4 C in Seoul as of 6 a.m., a slight rise from previous record cold temperatures last week.
|Tourists bundle up in central Seoul, Sunday. (Yonhap)
Daytime highs are expected to hover from minus 7 C in some parts to 3 C in general, and 6 C in Seoul.
Snow is forecast for southern Gyeonggi Province, North and South Jeolla provinces and Jeju Island to accumulate up to 3 centimeters in general and 8 centimeters in mountainous areas.
By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)