Hanwha Chairman Kim, Feulner discuss Korea-US ties, PyeongChang Olympics

Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn and former Heritage Foundation chief Edwin J. Feulner Jr. met to discuss changes in Korea-US relations, marking one year into Donald Trump’s presidency, the group said Saturday.



Kim told Feulner that South Koreans have high hopes for the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang and its expected role in creating a platform for reconciliation between South and North Korea.



Hanwha Group has also been active in supporting the sporting event, he added.



Feulner agreed with Kim’s comment that making the PyeongChang Olympics successful contributes to easing military tension on the peninsula, sending a very positive signal to international community.



Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn (left) and former Heritage Foundation chief Edwin J. Feulner Jr. pose with mascots for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics at a private meeting held Friday in Seoul. Hanwha Group

On renegotiation of the Korea-US Free Trade Agreement and Trump imposing a safeguard sanction on Korean products, Kim expressed concerns over the US strengthening its protectionism.Feulner, however, defended the US president, saying the situation reflects Trump’s “America First” policy, not an “America Only” policy.Kim and Feulner have known each other for more than 30 years, making occasional visits to exchange ideas on the global economy and geopolitical situations.The Heritage Foundation is a representative conservative think tank in the US and focuses on policy development in the areas of politics, economy, diplomacy and security.Feulner, who also served as an assistant political adviser to Trump, is considered a leading figure in the American political scene. He serves as the founder and chairman of the Asian Studies Center at The Heritage Foundation.