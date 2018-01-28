Founder of 73-year-old home-grown pharmaceutical firm passes away

BUSINESS

The founder of a 73-year-old South Korean pharmaceutical company passed away at age 97 over the weekend, Il-Yang Pharmaceutical Co. said Sunday.



Chung Hyung-sik, who died Saturday, set up the company in 1946, before the three-year Korean War broke out in 1950, and helped the local industry grow to a point where it can now develop its own drugs, the company said.



The company currently produces a wide range of drugs ranging from anti-cancer treatment medicines to vaccines. (Yonhap)



