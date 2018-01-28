Go to Mobile Version

Founder of 73-year-old home-grown pharmaceutical firm passes away

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jan 28, 2018 - 17:08
  • Updated : Jan 28, 2018 - 17:08

The founder of a 73-year-old South Korean pharmaceutical company passed away at age 97 over the weekend, Il-Yang Pharmaceutical Co. said Sunday.

Chung Hyung-sik, who died Saturday, set up the company in 1946, before the three-year Korean War broke out in 1950, and helped the local industry grow to a point where it can now develop its own drugs, the company said.

The company currently produces a wide range of drugs ranging from anti-cancer treatment medicines to vaccines. (Yonhap)

Chung Hyung-sik (Yonhap)

