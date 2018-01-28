Seoul Philharmonic to perform Beethoven‘s ‘Emperor’ with pianist Yevgeny Sudbin

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a concert at Seoul Arts Center in Seoul on Thursday, along with Russian concert pianist Yevgeny Sudbin and conductor Antony Hermus.
The concert will feature Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, Op. 73 -- also popularly known as “Emperor” -- with Sudbin on the piano.
Pianist Sudbini is acclaimed for his recording of Beethoven’s “Emperor” concerto together with the Minnesota Orchestra, conducted by Osmo Vanska. The pianist is currently signed with Sweden-based record label BIS.
|Pianist Yevgeny Sudbin (Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra)
Including conductor Vanska, pianist Sudbin has collaborated with internationally recognized conductors, such as Neeme Jarvi, Charles Dutoit, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Philippe Herreweghe, Mark Wigglesworth and Andrew Litton. Sudbin also regularly performs at prestigious venues including London’s Royal Festival Hall and Queen Elizabeth Hall and Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw.
Also on the program are Wagenaar’s De getemde Feeks (The Taming of the Shrew) Overture, Op. 25 and Anton Bruckner’s Symphony No. 6 in A major.
Meanwhile, Hermus holds the posts of principal guest conductor at the North Netherlands Orchestra and artistic adviser at the National Youth Orchestra of the Netherlands.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)