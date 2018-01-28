Seoul Philharmonic to perform Beethoven‘s ‘Emperor’ with pianist Yevgeny Sudbin

ENTERTAINMENT

Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a concert at Seoul Arts Center in Seoul on Thursday, along with Russian concert pianist Yevgeny Sudbin and conductor Antony Hermus.



The concert will feature Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, Op. 73 -- also popularly known as “Emperor” -- with Sudbin on the piano.



Pianist Sudbini is acclaimed for his recording of Beethoven’s “Emperor” concerto together with the Minnesota Orchestra, conducted by Osmo Vanska. The pianist is currently signed with Sweden-based record label BIS.





Pianist Yevgeny Sudbin (Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra)