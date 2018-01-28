Biopharmaceutical stock owners make big gains in assets

BUSINESS

Stock values for stakeowners of biopharmaceutical companies nearly doubled over the past year, with Celltrion leading the pack, data showed Sunday.



According to Chaebul.com, which tracks corporate records, 32 people each owned more than 100 billion won ($93.76 million) worth of shares in biopharmaceutical firms as of Friday's closing.



Their stock values have risen 99.4 percent since Jan. 2 last year.







(Yonhap)

Seo Jung-jin, chairman of Celltrion Inc., claimed 6 trillion won in shares after the stock price of Celltrion Healthcare jumped following its listing in July. Seo owns 36.18 percent of the company stocks but none in Celltrion.Celltrion Healthcare landed at No. 2 in market cap immediately after its listing due to its achievements in overseas markets with biosimilar products. Its current stock price goes for over 120,000 won, nearly triple the starting price of 41,000 won at the time of its listing.Lim Sung-ki of Hanmi Pharm came in second with stocks valued at 2.3 trillion won, up from 1.14 trillion won on Jan. 2 last year. Im owns 34.23 percent of Hanmi Science, the biggest shareholder of Hanmi Pharm.Lim was followed by Yang Yong-jin, CEO of Komipharm International Co., whose stocks in the firm were valued at 670 billion won. He holds 29.52 percent of the company stocks, which gained 21.9 percent during the measured period.Jung Hyun-ho of Medytox Inc. came in fourth with 636.1 billion won, an increase of 76.8 percent. Chung Yong-ji of Caregen Co. placed fifth with stocks that rose 20.1 percent to be valued at 628.8 billion won.In terms of asset increase, the CEO and major shareholders of Sillajen Inc. topped the list.For Lee Yong-han, a company shareholder, stock assets jumped 617.2 percent to total 296.8 billion won. CEO Moon Eun-sang gained 494.6 percent despite the partial sale of his stakes, while his relative Kwang Byung-hak increased his company stock assets by 586.7 percent. (Yonhap)