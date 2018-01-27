President Moon congratulates tennis sensation Chung Hyeon

SPORTS

President Moon Jae-in personally congratulated South Korean tennis sensation Chung Hyeon on Saturday, noting his achievements have given great joy and pride to the South Korean public.





Yonhap

In a congratulatory letter, the president said Chung has "made another piece of history in South Korean sport and given great pride and joy to the people."The president went on, "I greatly praise you and am so proud of you."Chung, 21, defeated top-class tennis players to reach semifinals in the Australian Open, becoming the first South Korean player ever to do so.He withdrew from the semifinal against second-ranked Roger Federer due to blisters on his feet, but his earlier opponents included Novak Djokovic, six-time Australian Open champion, and Alexander Zverev, the world's No. 4 player."I am sure you will do better next time and become a much greater player," President Moon said in the letter released by his office Cheong Wa Dae. "I hope you will work to give greater hope and courage to our peole and fellow Asians." (Yonhap)