Actress Jun Ji-hyun gives birth to second son

ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Jun Ji-hyun has become a mother of two sons, her agency said Friday.



"Jun Ji-hyun gave birth to a baby boy at a maternity clinic in Seoul on Friday at about 6 p.m.," her agency, Culture Depot, said in a release. "Both mother and baby are doing well and relaxing. We thank all those who have congratulated her."



(Yonhap)

The 36-year-old actress, also known as Gianna Jun outside of South Korea, married Choi Jun-hyeok, the second son of famous fashion designer Lee Jung-woo, in 2012. She gave birth to her first son in February 2016.Since her wedding, Jun has basked in the second heyday of her career, with her films "The Berlin File" and "Assassination," and the TV series "My Love from the Star" and "Legend of the Blue Sea"all having found commercial success.Most recently, she appeared in the TV series "Legend of the Blue Sea," which aired its last episode in January last year. (Yonhap)