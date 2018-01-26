Ex-president's brother grilled over bribery allegations

NATIONAL

An elder brother of former President Lee Myung-bak was questioned by prosecutors on Friday over allegations that he accepted bribes from the state spy agency while Lee was in office.



Lee Sang-deuk, a former six-term lawmaker, appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office at around 10:20 a.m.



He, 83, is suspected of taking hundreds of millions of won in 2011 from then-National Intelligence Service chief Won Sei-hoon, in return for helping Won keep his job when a failed NIS operation in Indonesia sparked opposition calls for his resignation.





Lee Sang-deuk leaves the Seoul Central District Prosecutors` Office on Jan. 26, 2018, after being interrogated for about four hours. (Yonhap)

Lee is said to have denied any wrongoing during the interrogation, which ended after about four hours. Lee's lawyer requested his client be questioned at another time due to health problems. Prosecutors said they let him leave and will soon decide if they will question him again.Lee arrived at the prosecution earlier in an ambulance from a hospital where he had been undergoing treatment since Wednesday. He briefly lost consciousness after he was called in for questioning on Tuesday by the prosecution.Lee did not respond to questions from reporters as he was brought to the building in a wheelchair.Lee was initially ordered to face interrogation on Thursday, but asked the prosecution to reschedule the date, citing health reasons. Prosecutors accepted and ordered him to appear Friday.Prosecutors are widening the investigation into a string of corruption allegations against the former president and his family, including suspicions of a slush fund and power abuse involving his other brother's auto parts company, whose real owner is said to be the former president.Prosecutors are also digging into allegations that while Lee was in office, his wife took $100,000 from the spy agency for her personal use. (Yonhap)