Budweiser to start brewing with 100% renewable electricity

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Jan 26, 2018 - 16:09
  • Updated : Jan 26, 2018 - 16:09
An American-style lager Budweiser will start attaching a 100 percent renewable electricity symbol on all Budweiser beers that are brewed with renewable electricity, making a show of commitment to its renewable energy targets.

Budweiser (OB)

According to ABInBev, Budweiser’s parent company, the symbol will appear on the label of every Budweiser brewed in the United States beginning in spring, the first country where the beer will be brewed using 100 percent renewable electricity. 

The company said it will expand the roll out to international markets by 2025.

In Korea, distribution and sales of Budweiser is operated by the country’s oldest beer maker Oriental Brewery, following AB InBev’s acquisition of OB in 2014. So locally purchased Budweiser will not bear the label at first.

Budweiser plans to brew all of its beers around the world with 100 percent renewable electricity by 2025, in line with ABInBev’s commitment to source all purchased electricity from renewable electricity, as a way to tackle climate change. 

Budweiser expects with 41 million Budweiser cans and bottles sold on average every day around the world, switching its brewing operations to renewable electricity will have equal influence to taking 48,000 passenger cars off the road every year.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

