Actress Han Hye-jin to return to small screen with new MBC drama

By Hong Dam-young
  • Published : Jan 26, 2018 - 13:58
  • Updated : Jan 26, 2018 - 13:58
Actress Han Hye-jin will return to the small screen for the first time in four years in a new MBC series with the working title “Let’s Look at the Sunset Holding Hands,” the channel said Friday.

Han will play lead role Nam Hyun-joo in the upcoming drama, which revolves round Nam’s last romance amid her nearing death. The drama unfolds as Nam, who has apparently been happily married to Kim Do-young, her longtime lover since college, suddenly decides to divorce him and goes on a search for new romance. 


(Jikim Entertainment)

“We plan to make a heartwarming drama with Han, who has become a more mature actress,” the drama creators said.

Han, 36, made her acting breakthrough in 2005 when she starred as a young widow in her 20s in MBC’s hit drama “Be Strong, Geum-soon!”

The actress tied the knot with soccer star Ki Sung-yueng in July 2013 and welcomed the couple’s first daughter in September 2015.

