Papa John’s opens pop-up store in PyeongChang

BUSINESS

The pop-up store of Papa John's at PyeongChang (Photo courtesy of Papa John's-Yonhap)

US pizza chain Papa John’s has opened a temporary store in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, host city of the 2018 Winter Olympics.Located on the first floor of AM Hotel, the pop-up location is set to run until March 18.The hotel is one of the official accommodation sites for the Winter Games. It stands across from the PyeongChang Olympic Plaza, where the opening and closing ceremonies will take place.An official from Papa John’s told local news agencies Friday that the pop-up store aims to cater to foreign visitors as a global brand during the sports event.Papa John’s is one of the most popular pizza brands in Korea. The chain ranked as the top pizza brand in terms of consumer satisfaction as of March 2017, according to the Korea Consumer Agency.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)