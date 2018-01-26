Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Monitor] Ready-made rice consumption increases

By Lee Joo-hee
  • Published : Jan 26, 2018 - 16:46
  • Updated : Jan 26, 2018 - 16:46


Consumption of rice increased notably last year, particularly on the popularity of ready-made meals in South Korea, data from Statistics Korea showed.

From Nov. 1, 2016 to Oct. 31, 2017, 114,341 metric tons of rice was consumed, up 14.1 percent on-year. Rice tallied here included that used in various food products such as kimbap, prepackaged meals and instant rice sold at convenience stores and large retailers.

Rice used at restaurants, however, was tallied separately.

Meanwhile, rice consumption at home dropped to a historical low.

People consumed an average 169.3 grams of rice per day last year. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)

LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114