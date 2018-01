NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Cold weather persisted Friday in South Korea, with temperatures plunging as low as minus 19.4 degrees Celsius in some parts north of Seoul, according to the national weather agency.Lows had dipped to minus 17.5 C in Seoul as of 7 a.m., minus 16.9 C in Incheon and minus 16.7 in Suwon.The wind chill intensified the cold to a virtual minus 25 C in the capital city as of 9 a.m., and minus 20 C near Seoul.Cold wave advisories and warnings are in effect in most parts of the country, while the frigid conditions are expected to ease off from Wednesday, weather forecasters predict.By Bak Se-hwan ( sh@heraldcorp.com