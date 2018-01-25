[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

For a relaxing getaway during the holidays Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is offering a Lunar New Year Package.The package, including a Deluxe Room with an either choice of a breakfast or a dinner buffet for two, is designed for those seeking a peaceful rest during the holidays. Guests will be complimented with a skincare set from beauty brand Dr. Bronner’s and have free access to gym and swimming pool.The holiday package will be offered from Feb. 15-18, costing from 243,000 won. For more information and reservations, contact (02) 2211-2100.InterContinental Seoul Coex is offering a child-friendly package for visitors until April 29, hoping to reinvent itself as a family vacation spot.Only one room, including the charge for Premium kids’ concept room, is available per day. The large room, located on the 15th floor, overlooks the Han River.The package offers complimentary breakfast for three persons (two adults and one child under 12 years old), along with a gift box and welcome amenities.The package is available at 365,000 won from Sunday to Thursday and 390,000 won from Friday to Saturday. For reservations and inquiries, call InterContinental Seoul Coex at (02) 3430-8888.For those stressed out from choosing gift sets for the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays, Millennium Seoul Hilton offers several luxurious gift hamper sets till Feb. 14.Various gift sets are prepared for each recipients’ tastes. Premium beef, yellow croaker, gourmet ingredients, wine and champagne, deli sets are prepared, along with the hotel’s gift certificates for hotel stays and restaurants.All can be shipped nationwide, excluding Jeju Island, with the price of shipment included. For more information, call (02) 317-3066.Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel’s Italian restaurant, Bene, introduces the cuisine of Lazio. An Italian region, Lazio was the heart of the Roman Empire. Its dishes are defined by their simple but rich taste.The set course menu consists of caprese, broccoli soup, Roman gnocchi, fish of the day or lamb steak and strawberry cream cake. The Italian taste promotion costs around 80,000 won and is to be offered until Feb. 25. For more information or reservation, call Bene at (032) 835-1716.Courtyard Marriot Seoul Times Square Hotel is offering its visitors the “Snuggle Me” room package, in collaboration with the popular Danish design store brand Flying Tiger Copenhagen.The package is prepared with two options. Both include a deluxe room, a shopper bag and two mug cups. Customers can choose to receive a blanket or an animal doll. The prepared products are all made by Flying Tiger Copenhagen. Users can also benefit from discounts at some restaurants, cafes and shops in Times Square shopping mall, near the hotel, by showing the room key.The package is priced at 149,000 won and is to be offered till the end of February. For inquires or reservations, call (02) 2638-3110.