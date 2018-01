NATIONAL

POHANG -- Four workers died Thursday after inhaling an unidentified toxic gas at a factory of the country's top steelmaker, POSCO, in the southeastern city of Pohang, police said.





POSCO`s headquarters building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

The accident took place at a facility designed to provide air to a blast furnace. Police suspect that the workers might have breathed in nitrogen from a leak in the facility.The company is trying to establish the cause of their deaths. (Yonhap)