Kiwoom Securities head to lead brokerages' association

Kwon Yong-won (Yonhap)

Kwon Yong-won, chief executive of Korea’s online-only brokerage Kiwoom Securities, was elected the chairman of the Korea Financial Investment Association Thursday.Starting Feb. 4, the 56-year-old will serve his three-year term for the self-regulatory organization for financial investment industry in Korea. Kwon is the fourth chairman of the association founded in 2009.Kwon earned 145 votes out of 231 participants to beat contenders, former chief Woori Investment & Securities Hwang Sung-ho and chairman of Taurus Investment & Securities Sohn Bok-jo.Kwon has been head of Kiwoom Securities since 2009. Lee Hyun, chief executive of Kiwoom Asset Management, is set to take Kwon‘s post, after his leadership is confirmed in an upcoming board meeting in March.Former chairman of KOFIA Hwang Young-key said in December he would not rerun for the top post. Hwang has served his first three-year term since 2015.KOFIA is made up of 241 firms dedicated to securities, asset management and financial investment industry here.By Son Ji-hyoung