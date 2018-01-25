Suspect arrested for burning truck after fighting with wife

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Cheongju Sangdang Police Station reportedly booked a suspect without detention Thursday for setting fire to a truck after a fight with his wife.Police said the suspect is accused of setting fire to a truck parked in Sangdang-gu, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, by using a lighter that was on one of the vehicle’s passenger seats at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday.The truck reportedly belongs to the suspect’s brother.No one was injured by the fire, and the suspect was apprehended by police on the spot. Firefighters put out the fire within 10 minutes.According to police, the suspect said that he set the truck on fire because he “wanted to die” after fighting with his wife.By Ahn Sang-yool (koolsangon@heraldcorp.com)