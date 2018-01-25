Nexon launches open-world MMORPG 'Durango: Wild Land'

BUSINESS

South Korea's top game publisher Nexon Korea Co. on Thursday rolled out its highly anticipated massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) "Durango: Wild Land."



The open world sandbox MMORPG -- based in a primitive universe dominated by dinosaurs -- is officially available on both Android and iOS, the company said.





(Nexon)

The company said the game drew more than 2.5 million preorders in the five-week preregistration period.Players are placed in the world of Durango due to an unknown accident and try to stay alive while going up against carnivorous dinosaurs in dangerous conditions.In order to survive, the players must use the land to their advantage and utilize modern materials and technologies from their former lives to craft weapons and tools. (Yonhap)