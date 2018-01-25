Korea to spend W11.2tr for midrange borrowers

The Financial Services Commission pledged this year to pour a combined 8 trillion won into state-run loan products, including those designed for refinancing. The remaining 3.2 trillion won will be spent to encourage private banking institutions to develop and sell midrange loan products this year, and the volume of support is expected to gradually increase, according to the plan.
|FSC Chairman Choi Jong-ku (Yonhap)
Such government measures to help bridge the financial gap among its people are expected to come in line with a plan to reduce maximum interest rates to 24 percent from the current 27.9 percent, starting Feb. 8.
Choi Jong-ku, chairman of the Financial Services Commission, called the state financial support a “light foothold” to tackle ordinary people’s financial troubles, in a speech Thursday.
He also expected a 350 billion won decrease in borrowers’ total volume of repayment for loans.
Other than the state-led financial support, the FSC said a body joined by financial institutions and the watchdog has been preparing share information to better rate credit scores of retail borrowers, said Choi Joon-woo, director-general of the consumer finance and protection bureau at the FSC.
|Pedestrians walk past posters promoting a bank's minimum interest rate for consumer loans available. (Yonhap)
As of November 2017, commercial lenders’ average interest rate for consumer loans came to 5.1 percent, while those of savings banks and hard money loan providers reached 25.4 percent and 21.6 percent, respectively.
Korean law stipulates that a loan product sold at an interest rate of 18 percent or lower, with 70 percent of the entire product offered to those with credit grades at lower than 4, is considered a midrange loan product.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)