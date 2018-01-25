[Newsmaker] Korea PyeongChang Night’ to be held in Davos

|The mascots for the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games Suhorang (R) and Bandabi. Yonhap
According to the ministry, the separate session on the sidelines of the forum will take place at 7 p.m. (Korean time) and will be attended by Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and World Economic Forum Chairman Klaus Schwab as keynote speakers, followed by a live performance by artists including world-renowned pianist Lim Dong-hyuk.
The event also comes after North Korea agreed to send 22 athletes who will compete in five sports following a meeting among the two Koreas and the International Olympic Committee last week. Athletes from both sides will march together under one flag at the opening ceremony for the Games in PyeongChang under the agreement.
Over 525 officials from around the world are expected to attend the Korea PyeongChang Night, according to ministry’s officials cited by Yonhap News Agency, reflecting the growing interest in North Korea’s participation in the Olympics, away from political and military tensions.
Foreign Minister Kang also attended the World Economic Forum on Wednesday during her visit to the forum from Jan. 23-25 in Davos, discussing such issues as the implementation of the United Nations‘ Sustainable Development Goals and sustainable peace building on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.
Beginning on Feb. 9, athletes from around the world will compete in the mountainous regions in Gangwon Province of South Korea, the home province of the Olympic and Paralympic venues in PyeongChang, Gangneung and Jeongseon.
