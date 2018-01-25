[Newsmaker] Ex-UN chief says conciliatory mood on Korean Peninsula unlikely to last

NATIONAL

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (AP)

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said Thursday that the conciliatory mood in inter-Korean relations created by North Korea’s participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics is unlikely to continue after the sporting event ends.“Given the circumstances, I don’t think that the conciliatory mood will continue after the PyeongChang Olympics ends,” Ban said during a seminar in Seoul on the PyeongChang Olympics and North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.His remarks come as the government tries to use the momentum generated by Pyongyang’s participation in the Winter Games to bring together the reclusive regime and the US for talks on denuclearization.North Korea agreed to participate in the Winter Games to be held in the South from Feb. 9-25, which many see as a sign of a thaw on the peninsula after years of tensions over the North’s nuclear and missile programs.Ban warned against the North’s peace overture, saying that South Korea should be more “resolute,” “calm” and “confident” in dealing with North Korea.“We gave a warm welcome to the North’s delegation here, but in response, North Korea is set to hold a military parade to mark the founding of its armed forces,” he said, referring to North Korea’s plan to hold a massive military parade on Feb. 8, a day before the Olympics opening ceremony.“The Olympics is a good chance to foster peace between the two Koreas, but there is a possibility that the North could excessively take advantage of the South.”His stance is in line with critics who caution that the North’s peace overture is aimed at using the Olympics to weaken international sanctions against Pyongyang and “buy time” to perfect its nuclear and missile programs.Ban, however, said that talks with North Korea should continue to prevent the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula. But the goal of any talks with North Korea should ultimately be denuclearization only.“The freeze of the North’s nuclear and missile programs could be a part of the denuclearization process, but it cannot be the goal itself,” he said.Stressing the need to firmly maintain the South Korea-US alliance, Ban said that Seoul should continue to join the US-led “maximum pressure” campaign against the North if talks for denuclearization fall through.“South Korea should exert pressure on North Korea so that it can realize that it cannot fight back any longer and returns to dialogue,“ he said.Ban also said that US President Donald Trump’s “strong rhetoric” is necessary to counter North Korea’s open threats against the international community.“When our allies say all options are on the table, it is not desirable to rule out a possibility for certain action,” he said, signaling that Seoul should also be open to all options including the military option.By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)