[Trending] #BitCoinRatings #CoffeeBan

On Wednesday, Weiss became the first ratings firm to grade cybercurrencies, issuing a C+ (“fair”) for bitcoin and B (“good”) to Ethereum.
Weiss said in a press release that its staff was “up all night last night fending off denial of service attacks from Korea.”
Concerned that Weiss would release negative ratings of their preferred currencies, investors on Korean social media called for a concerted effort to bring down Weiss’ website, the company said.
The company said that hackers broke into its website and were spreading distorted information via Twitter.
Also on social media Thursday, heated responses followed the government’s decision to ban coffee at Korean schools.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced Tuesday that it would ban the sales of coffee at elementary, middle and high schools in order to prevent excessive caffeine consumption among students. The regulation is expected to be enforced from July.
Caffeine could cause dizziness, heart palpitations and sleep disorders among children, the ministry said.
“(The ministry) didn’t think to fix a system where students are taking exams and doing homework until late hours, and instead thought to ban caffeine. Doesn’t that sound weird?” posed one Twitter user.
학생분드라 학교에서 커피 퇴출시킨다고 기사뜸— 뭉구 (@mmoongu) 2018년 1월 25일
늦게까지 학교에 학원에 시험보고 숙제하고 수행평가하는 시스템을 보완할 생각은 안하고 대뜸 고카페인 많이 먹어서 문제니까 없애
졸라 이상하다고 생각안드나 pic.twitter.com/8J1pO6zhm6
Another Twitter user supported the decision. “Caffeine is addictive, and students have easier access to it if coffee is sold within schools.”
By Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com)