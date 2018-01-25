NK hockey players, Olympic advance team arrive in S. Korea

NATIONAL

South Korea`s national head coach for the women`s ice hockey team Sarah Murray meets North Korean counterpart Park Chul-ho at Jincheon National Training Center on Jan. 25, 2018. (Yonhap)

North Korean women`s ice hockey team visits Majang Rest Stop on Thurday. (Yonhap)

Senior official at the North’s Sports Ministry Yun Yong-bok, center, arrives in South Korea Thursday with his separate eight-member advance team.(Yonhap)

North Korean women’s ice hockey players and an advance team of sports officials crossed the border to South Korea early Thursday to prepare for their country’s participation in the next month’s PyeongChang Winter Olympics.A total of 23 North Koreans arrived in the South via Gyeongui Line, or western land route. Among them were a 15-member delegation, including 12 women’s ice hockey players, which swiftly left for a training center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, upon arrival.The athletes are expected to hold practice sessions with their South Korean counterparts on the two Koreas’ decision to form a unified women’s hockey team for the Winter Games.A separate eight-member advance team led by Yun Yong-bok, a senior official at the North’s Sports Ministry, will inspect competition venues for the upcoming Games, throughout their three-day visit. Accommodation for North Korean athletes, cheerleaders, and taekwondo demonstration team will also be checked.South and North Korea agreed to field a joint women’s hockey team for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics during the first cross-border high-level talks held in two years earlier this month. The International Olympic Committee on Saturday approved the two Koreas’ plan to integrate their teams.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)