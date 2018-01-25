NK hockey players, Olympic advance team arrive in S. Korea

|South Korea`s national head coach for the women`s ice hockey team Sarah Murray meets North Korean counterpart Park Chul-ho at Jincheon National Training Center on Jan. 25, 2018. (Yonhap)
A total of 23 North Koreans arrived in the South via Gyeongui Line, or western land route. Among them were a 15-member delegation, including 12 women’s ice hockey players, which swiftly left for a training center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, upon arrival.
|North Korean women`s ice hockey team visits Majang Rest Stop on Thurday. (Yonhap)
The athletes are expected to hold practice sessions with their South Korean counterparts on the two Koreas’ decision to form a unified women’s hockey team for the Winter Games.
A separate eight-member advance team led by Yun Yong-bok, a senior official at the North’s Sports Ministry, will inspect competition venues for the upcoming Games, throughout their three-day visit. Accommodation for North Korean athletes, cheerleaders, and taekwondo demonstration team will also be checked.
|Senior official at the North’s Sports Ministry Yun Yong-bok, center, arrives in South Korea Thursday with his separate eight-member advance team.(Yonhap)
South and North Korea agreed to field a joint women’s hockey team for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics during the first cross-border high-level talks held in two years earlier this month. The International Olympic Committee on Saturday approved the two Koreas’ plan to integrate their teams.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)