Samsung sends invitations for ‘Galaxy S9 Unpacked’ event in Barcelona

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has sent invitations for an event to mark the launch of its flagship Galaxy S9 smartphone to journalists and partners around the world.Samsung will showcase the Galaxy S9 at Fira Montjuic in Barcelona at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25, one day before the opening of the Mobile World Congress.In the invitation, Samsung said, “If a picture is worth a thousand words, the latest member of the Galaxy family has a lot to say,” hinting that the upcoming device would have a different camera from previous devices.“Samsung will showcase the next generation of Galaxy devices that reimagines the camera and redefines the way you share your moments,” it said.Livestreaming of the “Unpacked” event will be available at news.samsung.com/global, www.samsung.com/galaxy and www.samsungmobilepress.com.By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)