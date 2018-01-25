Kang stresses private sector's role in raising funds for UN development goals

NATIONAL

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha stressed the need for the private sector's role in financing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, her ministry said Thursday.



Kang attended a closed-door debate session on new approaches to achieving the UN's 2030 agenda for economic and social development, on Wednesday (local time).



Kang called on government leaders to harness new technology and innovation as a way of expanding private financing for the UN goals, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.





Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa (Yonhap)

She introduced the example of South Korea's official development assistance agency KOICA's Creative Technology Solution program, which is aimed at nurturing social ventures committed to global development missions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.Kang also attended a session on South Korea's public-private partnership along with South Chungcheong Province Gov. An Hee-jung, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and other corporate leaders.In the session, she called for closer government-corporate partnership for the establishment of 'human-oriented economy and society,' and pledged her ministry's efforts to support companies through diplomacy, the ministry said,On the sidelines of the Davos forum, Kang also held talks with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui.On Thursday, Kang plans to join sessions on the security situation of the Korean Peninsula and explain Seoul's efforts to establish peace with North Korea. (Yonhap)