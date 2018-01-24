Indian Chamber of Commerce appoints new secretary general

|Secretary General of the Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea, Lee Hwi-jae (ICCK)
The Indian Chamber of Commerce in Korea has announced the appointment of its new secretary general, Lee Hwi-jae.
Lee, former vice president of Green Motors Co. in New Zealand and managing director of international relations at Korea Importers Association, succeeded Yoon Sock-joong, who served the institution for the past year and half, on Dec. 1 last year.
“I am very pleased to become the secretary general of ICCK. I will do my best to enhance ICCK’s position in Korea also by attracting many companies for membership. I look forward to the ICCK raising its profile here and developing stronger relationships between India and Korea,” Lee said.
“We are delighted to have him as our new member. Mr. Lee is a person with a lot of passion and initiative. ICCK will become more active in trade inquires and various events with the Embassy of India and other relevant organizations,” ICCK Chairman Vasudev Tumbe said.
Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian Ambassador to Korea, said, “We are very glad to welcome Mr. Lee as secretary general of ICCK. We hope that the embassy and ICCK continue to collaborate with each other and keep positive relationships between our two countries. We hope that India has a growing presence in Korea.”
By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)