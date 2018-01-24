Top justice vows reform in wake of blacklist allegations

NATIONAL

The chief of South Korea‘s Supreme Court promised Wednesday he will revamp the management system of the judiciary to prevent any abuse of power, such as the recently unveiled illegal secret monitoring of judges.



On Monday, the top court’s internal probe team announced the result of its 64-day investigation into allegations that the National Court Administration (NCA) kept a secret list of judges and their political orientations and used it as a gauge for promotion.



Although it concluded there was no proof of a so-called judges blacklist, it revealed that some document trails indicate possible intervention by the authorities and a then senior presidential secretary in the ongoing trial of former spy chief Won Sei-hoon charged with illegal political interference.





South Korea`s Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Meong-su (Yonhap)

“The probe result is beyond what we, as members of the judiciary can imagine,” Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Meong-su said in a statement. “I express my deepest apology to the public for undermining trust and we deserve every reprimand for that matter.”He vowed to come up with follow-up measures in regards to the probe team‘s findings, possibly including a further investigation into the alleged illicit surveillance, in a way that will reshape and reform the entire management system.“We will decide the next move from as objective a view as possible and bring in a swift plan to set up a new body that will serve to restore and guarantee the independence of the judiciary in the long term,” he added.Suspicions over the illicit surveillance of judges arose early last year, when a district court judge in Incheon at the time accused the NCA of trying to scale down an academic society made up of judges with left-leaning tendencies. The Supreme Court, led by then chief Yang Sung-tae, set up a probe team in April to look into the allegation and concluded it was groundless.Justice Kim, who was appointed by liberal President Moon Jae-in in August, allowed a fresh probe into the suspicion in November amid growing calls for a thorough investigation from the judges. (Yonhap)