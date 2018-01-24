[Breaking] Ex-President Lee’s brother found unconscious amid probe into alleged bribery

Lee Sang-deuk, a former six-term lawmaker, has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Seoul National University Hospital, according to Channel A. The details of his condition have not been released.
|Lee Sang-deuk (Yonhap)
The 83-year-old had been summoned Wednesday by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning over suspicions he received money from the National Intelligence Service when he was serving as a lawmaker of the then ruling party under his brother’s administration.
He had turned down the court’s call and requested to push the questioning to Friday, citing health issues.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)