[Breaking] Ex-President Lee’s brother found unconscious amid probe into alleged bribery

NATIONAL

Lee Sang-deuk (Yonhap)

The second eldest brother of former President Lee Myung-bak was found unconscious inside his home, a local broadcaster reported Wednesday, two days before his scheduled questioning over alleged bribery involving the nation’s spy agency funds.Lee Sang-deuk, a former six-term lawmaker, has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Seoul National University Hospital, according to Channel A. The details of his condition have not been released.The 83-year-old had been summoned Wednesday by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning over suspicions he received money from the National Intelligence Service when he was serving as a lawmaker of the then ruling party under his brother’s administration.He had turned down the court’s call and requested to push the questioning to Friday, citing health issues.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)