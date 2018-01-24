Go to Mobile Version

[Breaking] Ex-President Lee’s brother found unconscious amid probe into alleged bribery

By Jo He-rim
  • Published : Jan 24, 2018 - 18:07
  • Updated : Jan 24, 2018 - 18:40
The second eldest brother of former President Lee Myung-bak was found unconscious inside his home, a local broadcaster reported Wednesday, two days before his scheduled questioning over alleged bribery involving the nation’s spy agency funds.

Lee Sang-deuk, a former six-term lawmaker, has been admitted to the intensive care unit at Seoul National University Hospital, according to Channel A. The details of his condition have not been released.

Lee Sang-deuk (Yonhap)

The 83-year-old had been summoned Wednesday by the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning over suspicions he received money from the National Intelligence Service when he was serving as a lawmaker of the then ruling party under his brother’s administration.

He had turned down the court’s call and requested to push the questioning to Friday, citing health issues.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)

