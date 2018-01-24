US’ next trade targets steel, automobiles: report

“Following the safeguard measure on Korean washers and solar panels, the US will target automakers and steelmakers to regulate imports,” said the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency in its report on the economic outlook for 2018.
The report said there will be strong moves from the US steel industry and US Congress mainly on inexpensive steel products from Korea and China.
The US has continued to pressure Korean steelmakers, arguing they export low-priced steel to the US on the back of government subsidies. It has imposed anti-dumping tariffs and countervailing duties on most key steel products from Korea, including steel pipes for oil wells, oil pipelines and hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel sheets.
On Jan. 11, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross submitted to Donald Trump a report related to Section 232 on whether steel imports infringe on the US’ national security. The president is slated to take measures within 90 days, for instance imposing tariffs on imported products if he finds the imported steel products threaten national security.
The US Department of Commerce also recently increased personnel related to anti-dumping regarding steel imports and is running a system to monitor and analyze steel imports, according to KOTRA.
As for the auto industry, the US is pressuring the Korean government to revise the two countries’ free trade agreement to revive the 2.5 percent tariff that had been imposed on Korean automakers but was abolished in 2016 when the agreement took effect. Automobiles are the industry where the US currently sees the greatest trade deficit between the two nations.
Korea and the US had their first round of talks on Jan. 5 to discuss a revision to the agreement. The government said much of the talks centered on automobiles, although it did not disclose details.
Trump has pressured global automakers, including GM, Ford and Toyota, to increase production and jobs in the US. “Under the pressure, Korean automakers are also reviewing the expansion of production facilities in the US,” KOTRA said.
Trump has been facing international outcry for unilaterally pushing trade issues. He has been criticized for ignoring the US International Trade Commission’s recommendation that washers produced in a nation that had signed a free trade agreement with the US should be excluded from safeguard measures.
Academics, including Nobel winner Joseph Stiglitz and former Director of the National Economic Council Lawrence Summers, said renegotiation of the agreement is a big mistake during a conference hosted by the American Economic Association earlier this month. The forum stressed that the US deficit came from product competitiveness and not the trade agreement.
“Given that the US shows moves to aggressively protect its own industry, Korea should no longer passively defend its industries and should be more active in raising its voice to protect key and vulnerable industries,” said Choi Won-mok, a law professor at Ewha Womans University.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)