Red Velvet releases new songs in repackaged album

ENTERTAINMENT

A teaser image for “The Perfect Red Velvet” (S.M. Entertainment)

Red Velvet on Wednesday announced the repackaged edition of its second full-length album, complete with three new songs and nine pre-existing songs.“The Perfect Red Velvet,” a repackaged version of “Perfect Velvet,” will be released at 6 p.m. Monday via local music streaming websites, according to S.M. Entertainment. The agency said the lead track “Bad Boy” is a hip-hop based R&B dance track.“Perfect Velvet” topped iTunes K-pop album charts in 13 countries and became the first album by a K-pop girl group to take the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s world albums chart.Last year, the five-piece group, which debuted in 2014, released hits, such as “Rookie,” “Red Flavor” and “Peek-A-Boo.” It was also named the best female group at the Mnet Asian Music Awards and received the digital “bonsang” (main prize) award at the Golden Disc AwardsBy Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)