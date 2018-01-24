[PyeongChang 2018] Samsung launches official Olympic smartphone app

BUSINESS

This screenshot shows the home screen of the official 2018 PyeongChang Olympic smartphone app, as of Jan. 24.

A screenshot of the application's main menus

Samsung Electronics has launched the official smartphone application of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic & Paralympic Games.As of Wednesday, the app is available via Galaxy Apps, Google Play Store and iOS App Store for free. Information on game schedules, major venues, cultural events, transportation and more are currently included on the app.When the Winter Games kick off, the app will additionally provide medal rankings, scores and information on competitors. Users can also set the app to send push notifications for the latest news about the nations, players or sports they are interested in.The app is available in Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese and French. Users can choose the language they prefer when they activate the app after downloading.Samsung Electronics developed the app in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee and PyeongChang Organizing Committee for the 2018 Olympic & Paralympic Games.Samsung has been the official provider of Olympics applications since the 2004 Athens Summer Games.By Cho Yun-myung (yunc39@heraldcorp.com)