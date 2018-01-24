Chung Hyeon reaches Australian Open semifinals

SPORTS

Chung Hyeon became the first South Korean tennis player to reach a semifinals at a Grand Slam event Wednesday, as he continued his historic run at the Australian Open.



Chung Hyeon (AFP)

Chung beat Tennys Sandgren of the United States 3-0 (6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3) in the quarterfinals match at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. He will next face the winner between Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych in the semis.This was Chung's second encounter with Sandgren. A couple of weeks ago, he defeated the 26-year-old American in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, 2-1 (6-3, 5-7, 6-3).Both players had produced their own fairy tales at the season's first Grand Slam event before their showdown. While 97th-ranked Sandgren collected victories against 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka and fifth seed Dominic Thiem, 58th-ranked Chung stunned fourth seeded Alexander Zverev and six-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic to become the first South Korean -- man or woman -- to play in a Grand Slam quarterfinals. (Yonhap)