Chung Hyeon reaches Australian Open semifinals

Chung Hyeon became the first South Korean tennis player to reach a semifinals at a Grand Slam event Wednesday, as he continued his historic run at the Australian Open.
|Chung Hyeon (AFP)
Chung beat Tennys Sandgren of the United States 3-0 (6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3) in the quarterfinals match at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. He will next face the winner between Roger Federer and Tomas Berdych in the semis.
This was Chung's second encounter with Sandgren. A couple of weeks ago, he defeated the 26-year-old American in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, 2-1 (6-3, 5-7, 6-3).
Both players had produced their own fairy tales at the season's first Grand Slam event before their showdown. While 97th-ranked Sandgren collected victories against 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka and fifth seed Dominic Thiem, 58th-ranked Chung stunned fourth seeded Alexander Zverev and six-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic to become the first South Korean -- man or woman -- to play in a Grand Slam quarterfinals. (Yonhap)